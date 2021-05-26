Cancel
Another Mainer dies as 162 additional coronavirus cases are reported

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- One additional coronavirus-related death was reported in Maine on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 825. The Maine CDC reported 162 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday. [Republican lawmakers want Gov. Mills to drop mask mandate for children in Maine]. There have been 67,294 coronavirus cases reported in...

