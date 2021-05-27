Cancel
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK AND NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 930 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Masardis to near Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Patten, Mars Hill, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Shin Pond, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Scopan, Monticello, Oakfield, Blaine, Merrill, Crystal, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Dudley and Webbertown. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 273 and 287. US Highway 1 between Bridgewater and Blaine. State Highway 11 between Patten and Knowles Corner. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
