Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HITCHCOCK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Goodland.