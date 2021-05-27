Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Perryton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a rotating wall cloud near Perryton and radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Perryton and Booker. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN