Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Kearney County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Axtell, or 12 miles east of Holdrege, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hildreth around 840 PM CDT. Minden around 845 PM CDT. Upland around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Norman and Campbell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH