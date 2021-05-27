Cancel
Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves, Ward by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND SOUTHEASTERN WARD COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pyote, or 16 miles southwest of Monahans, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Pecos, east central Reeves and southeastern Ward Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

