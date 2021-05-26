East Cocalico close to vote on sharing manager with Denver
When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, May 19. What happened: East Cocalico Township is just one meeting away from a joint agreement with Denver Borough to share managerial duties. Officials in both municipalities have discussed and decided to move forward on a plan to share the services of Denver’s borough manager, Mike Hession. The township has been without a manager since the sudden release of Penny Pollick on March 18.lancasteronline.com