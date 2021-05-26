newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, PA

East Cocalico close to vote on sharing manager with Denver

By Larry Alexander
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, May 19. What happened: East Cocalico Township is just one meeting away from a joint agreement with Denver Borough to share managerial duties. Officials in both municipalities have discussed and decided to move forward on a plan to share the services of Denver’s borough manager, Mike Hession. The township has been without a manager since the sudden release of Penny Pollick on March 18.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Denver, PA
Government
City
East Cocalico Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#Denver Borough#Penny Pollick#Red Run Exhaust#The Reamstown Pool#East Cocalico Supervisors#Vice Chairman#Center#North Reamstown Road#Quotable#Cost Sharing#Police Coverage#Chemical Technician
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Doceo opens larger office in Lancaster County

Doceo has relocated it Lancaster County service center. The company has moved Lancaster County location into a larger service center at 1697 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. The new 1,856-square-foot sales and service center opened last month. Doceo relocated the office from Highland Drive in West Hempfield Township. “The decision...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

In retirement, Lancaster County residents ponder housing options

A medical tsunami struck Marian Martenas’s parents about 10 years ago. First, her father suffered a stroke, followed by her mother’s heart attack. Bob McKeegan would need 24-hour care for the rest of his life. Wife Barbara recovered and could live independently in the couple’s Lancaster apartment. They just couldn’t occupy the same space in any nursing home or retirement center the family investigated.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

West Donegal updates on unanimous objection to county health department at county supervisors meeting

When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, May 10. What happened: Supervisor Ralph Horne and Township Manager John Yoder represented West Donegal at an April 29 meeting of the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, where officials in attendance unanimously objected to the formation of a county health department. This is in response to Manheim Township's resolution urging Lancaster County to form a county health department.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Lancaster County tests election equipment ahead of Tuesday's primary

Lancaster County elections officials demonstrated the accuracy of their ballot recording system Friday as they prepare for Tuesday’s municipal elections. Earlier in the week, mock ballots were scanned to generate a test set of election results. On Friday morning, a board of elections worker compared the summary results that were printed by the ballot scanner to those that were recorded on a USB drive connected to the scanner.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

3 seek district judge seat in northeastern Lancaster County

In northeastern Lancaster County, three candidates are seeking the judgeship for Magisterial District 02-3-07, which covers East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships and Adamstown and Denver boroughs. The position is currently held by Nancy G. Hamill, who is not seeking reelection. Magisterial district judges often are the most public face...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Farming

A Riparian Buffer Takes Root in Lancaster County

John Young and his wife, Terry, farm 22 acres of preserved farmland about 6 miles north of the Lancaster County town of Manheim. Young was born on a nearby farm where his father ran a 20-cow dairy herd while working a full-time job off the farm. Young continued in his father’s footsteps with a full-time farm life and a full-time job as a maintenance mechanic at Alcoa in Lancaster, from which he retired in 2009 after 32 years.