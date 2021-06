HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is reporting under 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since last June. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says there were 450 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,206,439, of which 96% have recovered. Locally there were 13 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,680, Union County has two new cases with at total of 6,140 cases, and Montour has one new case, with a total of 2,022 cases. Snyder County also has a one new case for a total of 3,669 cases.