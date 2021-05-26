newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How one student found purpose in the chaos of 2020

Ted
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nine years of school, I was bullied due to my unique interest in STEM and my body weight. I was often classified as the unwanted kid and the class weirdo, thus being cut off from social groups. In those moments of discouragement and disappointment, I found inspiration and escape in TED Talks.

blog.ed.ted.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Sinek
Person
Angela Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette College#Student Body#Student Groups#Empathy#The Passion#College Students#Ted Ed Club#American#Enroute#The Social Impact Award#Macedonian#The Founder Ceo#Purpose#Motivate Fellow Teenagers#Motivation#Turn Passion#School#Inspiration#Girls Voices#Severe Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How The Pandemic Affected Students

The rush of going to classrooms. The buzz of students down the hallways. Meeting up with your friends for lunch and after school. With a global pandemic raging on, and most of us under lockdown or quarantine in the UK, we miss a lot of things about the school and face lots of pandemic problems.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Founding class of M.E.T. students graduates

When Michelle Lu, BS 21, applied to UC Berkeley four years ago, she planned to study engineering. But then she checked a box that changed her future. “There are only a few decisions that really change the course of one’s life,” said Lu, who is among 41 students in the founding Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology (M.E.T.) class that graduated last Saturday. “Applying to and attending M.E.T. was one of those decisions for me.”
Data PrivacyThrive Global

How to Find Your Purpose – 10 Steps & In-depth Questionnaire

Hello, my fellow seeker. How are you feeling today?. It’s a lot that’s going on around us, ain’t it? And it’s no coincidence it feels as if everything is continually speeding up. A lot of us are feeling a growing desire for more stability, more growth, and more freedom. And who could blame them?
EducationWorld Economic Forum

Yale University’s happiness course is now being taught in high schools

Study at a Beijing high school showed that happiness lessons had positive outcomes among students. In the US, ‘happiness professor’ Laurie Santos’s Psychology and the Good Life course will be rolled out to students in low-income high schools. COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted mental health and wellbeing across the world,...
Collegesdistrictadministration.com

How one state is using education college students to plug an ongoing teacher shortage

Faced with an ongoing teacher shortage during the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Connecticut announced plans late last year to allow college students to teach in public school classrooms, offering aspiring educators hands-on experience while alleviating the staffing crunch for administrators. The pilot program, dubbed NextGen Educators, is a partnership between...
Apparellancerfeed.press

FACS students create pajamas in level one class

Fashion and Consumer Sciences (FACS) classes help Lafayette students learn skills, especially within Fashion Fundamentals. FACS teacher Erin Hagglund helps students with the first steps of sewing alongside creating projects by themselves.
Collegeshechingerreport.org

Troubled by students she’s not reaching — ‘that no one is reaching’

AUSTIN, Texas — Anne Fletcher worries her students won’t succeed. It’s been more than a year since the coronavirus shut down most college campuses, and many of the problems that emerged at the start of the pandemic still plague Fletcher, who teaches English and developmental writing at Austin Community College.
Fitnesshfchronicle.com

Franciscan Health introduces a 30-day challenge: Do Good. Feel Good.

The past year has placed unprecedented stresses on everyone. In fact, the National Health Interview Survey from January revealed that four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to one in 10 prior to the pandemic. When mental health takes a downturn, physical health can follow,...
Mental HealthJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Using mindful movement for stress reduction

Since we are still acknowledging Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share a little bit about mindful movement. Mindfulness is defined as an awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment. Practicing mindfulness can happen in many ways including types of breathing, visualization, using our...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Local Advocates Promote Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Health estimates that one in five adult Iowans live with some form of mental illness. Dr. Patricia Gilbaugh, founder and Executive Director of Grace C. Mae Advocate Center in Washington, spoke with KCII News this month about stigma, other challenges in the field and the services that Grace C. Mae has to offer. “We have seen a huge decline in our system. We don’t have enough providers. The demand is much too high. It’s increased by three to four times more than it was a year ago. The shortage of providers is compounding that. Normally when people finish their degree they don’t want to stay in the state of Iowa. Access to service is a huge barrier. You may have to drive two or three hours to get to one. Insurance premiums are really high, by the time you pay for your premiums and have a $4,000 deductible, that’s an additional cost. We would really love to see some work being done on the legislative side. Stigma is really huge. It’s the idea that you have something wrong with you if you say that you have depression or are having flashback memories from trauma. The focus is so much on what’s ‘wrong’ with you instead of saying ‘what happened to you’. I think if we changed the way we talk about things, it would have a different connotation. Therapy is our primary service here. Individual, family, outpatient based. We also have behavioral health intervention service and non-traditional approaches to treatment including holistic and non-medicinal approaches.”
Mental Healthdailyjournal.net

Franciscan Health launches challenge to improve mental health

The past year has been an assault on everyone’s health — mental and physical. People endured lockdowns, social distancing, virtual school and Zoom meetings. Nearly every aspect of life during the pandemic was flipped upside down. The National Health Interview Survey, taken in January, revealed that four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to one in 10 prior to the pandemic.
ReligionPosted by
Well+Good

Your Dharma Is Your Soul’s Purpose—Here’s How To Learn Yours in 5 Steps

According to a January 2021 Pew Research Center survey of 715 unemployed, furloughed, or temporarily laid off adults in the United States who are looking for work, 66 percent said they have seriously considered changing careers completely. And that makes a lot of sense. While it can be presumed that many folks are interested in a career shift in order to find sustainable work period, especially after being laid off or furloughed amid the pandemic, some may be considering the prospect of making a career change to live more in alignment with their purpose.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How to Practice Emotional First Aid- Advice from Demar Young

Everything you do starts with your mind. If your mind is unhealthy, the rest of your life will be unhealthy. If you don’t have self-awareness, if your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you cannot manage your distressing emotions, if you can’t have effective relationships and empathy, then no matter how smart you are, you will always be in misery. Nearly 80% of careers are derailed for reasons linked to emotional competencies. Indeed, when our emotional health is in a bad state, then our self-esteem is affected. We will not be able to perpetuate normal life activities, and this is dangerous. Demar Young is a mental health expert who says that everyone needs to practice emotional first aid.
Mental Healthgantnews.com

Ways of Healing Childhood Trauma as an Adult

Those who survived childhood trauma often have to deal with the repercussions well into adulthood. This introduction offers a few key steps for healing. In medicine, the word trauma speaks of a physical blow that causes injury inside the body. These injuries aren’t always evident from the outside but, if left untreated, they can manifest into more significant problems later. This definition applies well to the idea of psychological trauma, especially trauma experienced as a child. Fortunately, like physical injuries, there are ways of healing childhood trauma as an adult.