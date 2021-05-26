Colerain residents object to accuracy of meeting minutes and granting of building permit

The following building permits were recently issued by the Cass County Planning Department, totaling an estimated $584,055 in improvements. Village Square & Nursing Wings, 2 Chase Park, lobby addition and kitchen lounge addition, $400,000; Logansport Properties, 1881 18th St., adding a three-walled building, $35,000; Ana & David Vilchiz, 500 block of East Market St., tear off and roof building, $20,000; Bartolome Diego, 1200 block of North Street, new siding, soffit repair, $15,000; John Reeser, 3900 block of High Street, new metal roof, $14,180; Barry J. Prentice, 1000 block of Van Tower Drive, tear off and roof house, $11,000; Tera Montgomery, 200 block of Wheatland Avenue, tear off and roof house, $10,200; Clayton and Jaime Dingledein, 1000 block of Sunset Drive, replacing a chain link with a privacy fence and adding a shed, $10,000; James and Jami Best, 400 block of Wheatland Avenue, new metal roof, $9,400; Kegan M. Clark Sanchez, 1200 block of Smith Street, tear off and roof house, $9,120; Elaine M. Burkett, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, tear off and roof housing, $7,900; Kerry and Vicki Hults, 1500 block of Pleasant Hill, $7,730; Pamela J. Kindem, 3200 block of Crescent Avenue, replace fence, $5,000; Brian Hettinger, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, tear off and roof house, $5,000; Evelyn Urrutia Juaraz, 900 block of North Third Street, tear off and roof house, $4,000; Charlie and Tonya Prouse, 500 block of Grove Street, tear off and roof house, $3,500; Phillip and Linda Peel, 500 block of Wheatland Avenue, fence, $3,125; Perry D. Rennewanz, 1700 block of George Street, exterior repair, $3,000; Judith Cespedes, 1400 block of Clifton Avenue, replacing roof with metal, $3,000; Kevin Helvie, 700 block of Lynnwood Drive, tear off and replace gutters, $2,200; Salvador Guzman, 1700 block of High Street, re-roof and tear off, $2,000; Luisa D. Castro, 800 block of South Cicott Street, chain link fence, $1,500; Terri Abbott, 2000 block of East Broadway, patching roof, $1,200; and, Sebastian Hernandez, 1400 block of Smead Street, new fence, $1,000.