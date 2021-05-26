Columbia school board member resigns; replacement sought
When: Columbia school board meeting, May 20. What happened: Kyle Jensen has resigned as a member of the school board effective immediately. Background: Because Jensen decided to move to a home outside the district, he is no longer eligible to serve on the school board. State law requires that every board member reside within the district they serve. Jensen was appointed Oct. 15 last year as the successor to Cole Knighton, who abruptly resigned in September.lancasteronline.com