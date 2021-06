The wildfires currently burning throughout parts of Arizona are of deep concern to all of us at Southwest Gas. Our hearts are with all Arizonans who have been impacted. During these challenging times, Southwest Gas wants to remind customers who are facing financial hardship and are having trouble paying their natural gas bill due to the wildfires, that funds are available for qualified individuals through our Energy Share program. Customers who qualify can receive assistance towards paying their Southwest Gas bill and do not need to meet Federal Poverty Income Guidelines to qualify. For more information, please visit https://wildfireaz.org/find-help/energy-assistance.