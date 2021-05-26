Media Releases
Trail Ambassador Program Kick-off Date: Saturday, June 5, 2021. Participants will sign-up on June 5th and will receive all the program information. The newly created Trail Ambassador program is designed to utilize volunteers to keep watch on the Clayton Connect Trails. A Trail Ambassador is a committed volunteer that walks, bikes, or runs at the multi-use trails operated by Clayton County Parks and Recreation better know as the “Clayton Connects” Trail System. Their function is to provide assistance to trail users and work with CCPR to keep an eye on the trail conditions and for possible hazards. Trail ambassadors must be age 18 or over and be willing to commit to at least 8 hours per month.www.claytoncountyga.gov