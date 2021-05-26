Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

UPS driver shares message of hard work, inspires scholarship fund

By Eric Noll and Haley Yamada, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nwMo_0aCcmtSO00

NEW YORK — Jake Pratt is no stranger to hard work.

The 22-year-old from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who has Down syndrome, worked hard in school, played football, graduated college and applied to work at a temporary job at the Birmingham UPS facility.

His partner, UPS driver Richard Wilson, said Pratt's attitude sets him above the rest.

"Working with Jake is awesome. He brings the right amount of energy and determination to get the job done," said Wilson. "He's very motivated and he's also made a difference in my life."

In April, Pratt discovered that he had been hired as a full-time worker at UPS. To celebrate the permanent job, his team made a donation to the nonprofit Down Syndrome of Alabama.

The donation helped start the Jake Pratt Fund, a scholarship fund to help others like Pratt.

Pratt told "World News Tonight" on Tuesday that he's proud of his team and the new gig.

"My dream job is UPS because I like to work here," said Pratt. "We deliver important packages during COVID."

Pratt said he hopes his story can motivate others.

"I hope people can see me and [it] inspires them to reach their goals," he said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Hope College#Ups#Down Syndrome Of Alabama#The Jake Pratt Fund#Covid#Abc Audio#School#Awesome#Message#People#Football#Birmingham#World News Tonight#Vestavia Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Saginaw, MIWNEM

Derek's inspiring message to others

Derek Pfaff was an all-American kid. The boy next door. He got straight A’s in high school and he owned the grid-iron as an all-state running back. "He was kind and giving, and had a lot of friends. He was a role model at school," said Lisa Pfaff, Derek's mom.
AdvocacyPosted by
KRMG

Selma-to-Montgomery march camps top list of endangered sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — The landmark voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 didn't happen in just one day: Participants spent four nights camping along the roughly 55-mile (89-kilometer) route through Alabama, sleeping in tents and near farm buildings under the watch of guards to prevent white supremacist attacks.
MinoritiesThe Independent

Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate. “Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers. The teacher says a little...
HealthPosted by
POZ

I Am Not a Victim

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

This Disturbing Murder In Indiana Was So Creepy It Inspired A Movie

Here in the Hoosier State, we’re more than happy to be considered a quiet place to live. Overall, crime in Indiana is just about average; small towns here are safe and cozy, and it’s not terribly often that a crime rocks our communities. However, when it does happen, it stuns not just everyone in Indiana, but people around the country as well; one particular case was so horrific and gruesome that to this day it’s considered one of the most disturbing murders in Indiana – if not the entire nation. It was later adapted into a true-crime drama/horror film starring Elliot Page (credited as Ellen Page) and Catherine Keener.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi School Called Out For Naming White Students Valedictorian and Salutatorian After Two Black Students Were Already Chosen

A Mississippi high school was blasted on social media after word got out on the two sets of students claiming the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. On May 24 Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of West Point Consolidated School District, according to BNC TV. However, shortly after the two Black female students were set to be awarded for their academic achievements, the school decided to change its ranking and recognize both with the highest Quality Point Average (QPA) and Grade Point Average (GPA).
Gilbert, AZcalhouncountyjournal.com

Saddened by loss of good friends

This last week has been a sad week for me. Received word that a cousin, Tammi Dunn, passed away in Memphis and a very dear friend that lived in Gilbert, AZ passed away. They both were loved so much. My friend, Linda Mahn is one who, with her husband, went to Greece with me one year. We had visited with them in their home, they had visited us here in Derma. A few summers, AG and I would pick up his brother Franklin and wife Wilma in Jonesboro and drive to meet Linda and her husband Phil for a vacation. Please remember the Mahn and Dunn families in your prayers. Wednesday, June 2, would have been AG’s and my 62nd wedding anniversary.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless

When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandmother says: Vaccinate, or no grandson

Dear Amy: I am the maternal grandmother of a sweet, intelligent 5-year-old boy, “Danny,” who, because of divorce, spends time at his paternal grandma's house in a conservative area of our state. She and I have a good relationship, despite this very-contentious divorce. She is a wonderful grandmother, not only...
Burlington, MAburlington.org

Scholarship Fund Committee

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. Wording for name/photo for social media & promotions purposes. More instructions for volunteer/ work and sports/activities section. Software responses. New info, concerns, items. Wrap up for 2020-2021 School Year.
Mental Healthemilyprogram.com

Episode 53: Social Media and Recovery with Maddy Walters

Maddy Walters is a psychology student passionate about eating disorder research and advocacy. She brings her passion and personal experience to this episode of Peace Meal to help us examine the intersection of social media and eating disorder recovery. We explore what it’s like to share your recovery online and to engage with others sharing theirs.