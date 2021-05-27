Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Storms knock down trees, debris along Harrisburg Pike; traffic redirected in Lancaster, Manheim Township Wednesday

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy storms knocked down trees and traffic lights along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster and Manheim Township on Wednesday evening, according to Manheim Township police. Storms with heavy winds struck a corridor along Harrisburg Pike between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard near Long's Park, causing trees and construction debris to be strewn throughout the area at around 7:48 p.m., police said in a news release.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Government
Manheim, PA
Government
City
Manheim, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Police#Traffic Signals#Traffic Lights#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LACNN

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall near New Orleans on Saturday, threatening to dump torrential rain as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning...