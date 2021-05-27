Storms knock down trees, debris along Harrisburg Pike; traffic redirected in Lancaster, Manheim Township Wednesday
Heavy storms knocked down trees and traffic lights along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster and Manheim Township on Wednesday evening, according to Manheim Township police. Storms with heavy winds struck a corridor along Harrisburg Pike between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard near Long's Park, causing trees and construction debris to be strewn throughout the area at around 7:48 p.m., police said in a news release.lancasteronline.com