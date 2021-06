Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 units of securities at an offering price of $4.75 per unit. Each unit is immediately separable into one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock and will be issued separately. The warrants underlying the units are immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.70 and expire 5 years from the date of issuance.