Top story: nurses join families in call for inquiry. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. The families of victims of Covid-19 have demanded that Boris Johnson ends the “political pantomime” around his handling of the pandemic and call an inquiry straight away. As the fallout continued over Dominic Cummings’ explosive testimony to MPs this week, the nurses’ union, a former head of the civil service and leading opposition politicians joined the clamour for an immediate inquiry. “This political pantomime continues to show a level of disrespect to our lost loved ones and brings us no closer to the answers we need for lives to be saved,” said Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.