Remarkable news continues to filter about the Super League project that disappeared as quickly as it was launched. According to the New York Times (via Calciomercato.com) – who were spot on about the initial launch of the breakaway competition – FIFA were informed of the intentions of the top clubs regarding the Super League. The highest body in world football, chaired by Gianni Infantino, publicly took sides against the Super League but were informed about everything as his subordinates held several talks on the subject in the previous months.