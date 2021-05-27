Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

Our View: The taste of crow

myheraldreview.com
 23 days ago

With a smile on our collective faces, this newspaper stands corrected on our dire and urgent plea to the Sierra Vista City Council to do something about King’s Court. Earlier this month we called on the council to raze the dilapidated building, recognizing that left in its current deteriorating state, the structure is a serious fire hazard. We criticized the absence of any movement on getting the property back on the tax roll and questioned why nothing was being done.

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King S Court#City#Community Development#Kings Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LACNN

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall near New Orleans on Saturday, threatening to dump torrential rain as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning...