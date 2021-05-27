Our View: The taste of crow
With a smile on our collective faces, this newspaper stands corrected on our dire and urgent plea to the Sierra Vista City Council to do something about King’s Court. Earlier this month we called on the council to raze the dilapidated building, recognizing that left in its current deteriorating state, the structure is a serious fire hazard. We criticized the absence of any movement on getting the property back on the tax roll and questioned why nothing was being done.www.myheraldreview.com