Bryce Harper, mired in a weeklong slump, had the afternoon off Sunday in the Phillies’ series finale against the Red Sox. This past week has been about as unproductive as you’ll ever see him. Over his last seven games, Harper is 2 for 25 with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Some of the strikeouts have come in huge spots, too. In Harper’s final two plate appearances of Saturday’s 4-3 loss, he struck out to strand the bases loaded and grounded out in the ninth inning with the winning run on base.