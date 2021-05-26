Yankees: Corey Kluber injury news positive as fans hold their breath

Kluber threw 5.2 innings Saturday against the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision. Kluber allowed one run on a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto in the third inning. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Starlin Castro on his 101st pitch. The veteran was spared a loss when the Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and went on to win in extras. Kluber failed to finish the fifth inning in each of his first four starts of the year but has averaged 6.8 innings over his last three starts and now owns a 3.06 ERA on the season.