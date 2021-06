Father’s Day is traditionally celebrated every year during the final round of the US Open, and Sunday will be no different, as it coincides with the conclusion of the 2021 U.S. Open. Last year’s tournament was rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bryson DeChambeau breaking through to win his first major. This year’s sentimental favorite at Torrey Pines is Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 earlier this week and is still riding high from becoming the oldest major champion in history after capturing last month’s PGA Championship.