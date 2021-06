Remember Starbursts, the iconic sweet of our childhoods? Well they’re back and all over your For You Page in the latest TikTok trend, the Starburst kissing challenge. TikTok’s given us some great trends and sounds, and even taught us all about how to manifest. But now people all over the app have apparently revolutionised the way we kiss, and they say it’s all thanks to the humble Starburst sweet. But what actually is the TikTok Starburst trend, how do I do it and does it even work? Here’s everything you need to know: