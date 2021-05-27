Craig Grossi: Maine-Based Veteran Discusses His New Book & Writing about Service Dog Training At the Maine State Prison

In January 2018, Craig Rossi was a guest on Maine Calling to discuss his book Craig & Fred, about the dog he adopted when serving in Afghanistan, and how Fred helped him cope with his PTSD and adjust to his return to the U.S. In speaking with Jennifer Rooks after the show, Craig was told about a program at the Maine State Prison that helps train service dogs. Craig joins us to talk about his work at the prison, and we’ll hear from others involved in working with service dogs in Maine.