With each game, the New York Yankees lose, each series because more critical that they take that series as they have slipped to fourth place in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. So far in the season that is only 16 games away from being halfway completed, the Yankees have been unable to dominate any of its rivals except for the Baltimore Orioles. Starting tomorrow, the Yankees will meet up with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. The hard-hitting Blue Jays are another team the Yankees must beat.