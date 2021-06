The director of public prosecutions has said he is “sorry” that the families of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster were denied the “justice and accountability” they have sought since 1989.Max Hill QC also apologised for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)’s inability to provide loved ones with any “closure”.It comes after the trial of two retired police officers and a solicitor, all accused of covering up key details of the tragedy, which killed 96 people, collapsed last month when a judge ruled there was no case to answer.Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and...