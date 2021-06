The Colorado Rockies will meet with the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action in American Family Field, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Rockies, who are currently at 31-44, are now 17.5 matches out of first place in the NL West, with a major league-worst road record of 6-28. Colorado beat Seattle 5-2 on the road on Wednesday, thanks to shortstop Trevor Story’s two home runs. With a 37-37 record against the spread, the Rockies are returning to .500 against the spread, but they’re still behind a significant amount on the money line due to their 6-28 road record this year.