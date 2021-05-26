Cancel
Stunning New Podcast Investigates 'The Line' Separating Combat From War Crimes

By Fresh Air
kasu.org
 8 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Last month saw the release of a new Apple original podcast series called "The Line," about Eddie Gallagher, the former Navy SEAL who was charged in 2018 with committing war crimes. It's hosted by Dan Taberski and produced by Oscar award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's production company. Critic Nick Quah says it's a tremendous documentary about moral injury and the American military.

www.kasu.org
Person
Alex Gibney
