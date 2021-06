There are few new sports proposals that excite me these days. Even when something does come along, like the proposed 4th and 15 “onside kick” that was championed by the Eagles in 2020—and, again, in 2021—it gets shot down fast. Speaking of the NFL, I am genuinely happy about a 17th regular-season game in 2021, but I try not to share my happiness with other NFL fans, lest they think I’m trolling them. The same can be said for my support of expanding the postseason field from 12 to 14 teams a season ago.