Dawn Aerospace Secures Funding from NZ's Largest Venture Capital Firm, Movac
Dawn Aerospace, a New Zealand/Dutch aerospace company, has today announced significant backing from NZ's largest tech investment firm, Movac. Dawn is creating next-generation space transportation technologies. This investment will be used to scale the production of Dawn's in-space propulsion products, and to progress Dawn's Mk-II, a suborbital plane that utilises rocket engines, to a fully-fledged commercial service.spaceref.com