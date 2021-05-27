Eric Carle, author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' dies at 91
Renowned designer, illustrator and author, Eric Carle, has passed away at the age of 91. Carle passed away on May 23rd at his studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.www.audacy.com
Renowned designer, illustrator and author, Eric Carle, has passed away at the age of 91. Carle passed away on May 23rd at his studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio