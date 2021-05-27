Cancel
Eric Carle, author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' dies at 91

By Dallas Osborn
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 23 days ago

Renowned designer, illustrator and author, Eric Carle, has passed away at the age of 91. Carle passed away on May 23rd at his studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
