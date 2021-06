Oh, what fun it is for the Utah Jazz to ride in a smooth Joe Ingles sleigh. There’s still no telling when 33-year-old All-Star guard Mike Conley will return from the mild right hamstring strain that he suffered last week during the series-clincher against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, to the good fortune of the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, they still have the services of another 33-year-old sharpshooter in fill-in starter Joe Ingles.