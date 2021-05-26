newsbreak-logo
This $300K Multifamily Success Story Proves You Don’t Need All the Answers Before Investing

Cover picture for the articleSterling White is a multifamily investor, specializing in value-add apartments in Indianapolis and other Midwestern markets. With just under a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Sterling was involved with the management of over $10MM in capital, which is deployed across a $18.9MM real estate portfolio made up of multifamily apartments. Through the company he founded, Sonder Investment Group, he owns just under 400 units.

