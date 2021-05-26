This $300K Multifamily Success Story Proves You Don’t Need All the Answers Before Investing

INDIANAPOLIS - The vice president of Indianapolis economic development at the Indy Chamber says this year's St'Artup317 event has shown an increase in retail shopping as the recovery from the pandemic continues. The pop-up initiative, which began in 2018, matches small businesses with underutilized storefronts in downtown Indy for the month of May, with 30 businesses participating this year. Portia Bailey-Bernard says the program not only benefits businesses, but landlords who have struggled to keep retail space occupied, especially during the pandemic.