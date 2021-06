The only NBA playoff series to go six games without the home team winning heads back to Los Angeles, where the Clippers can advance with a Game 7 victory over Dallas and not worry about when they might see the Lakers. Lose at home again on Sunday, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have an 0-4 home record against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in this first-round series to go with the blown 3-1 lead in the second round against Denver last summer. George is looking at the bright side.