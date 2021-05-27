Cancel
Texas State

Panic: Camron Jones and Ray Nicholson Talk Complicated Characters Arcs and Filming in Texas

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanic is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime this weekend, showcasing an unpredictable and character-driven take on a unique YA world. The series, which is based on Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

comicbook.com
