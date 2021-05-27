Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Says He Was Told Warner Wanted At Least 100 Episodes When He Came On

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano took center stage for an episode that centered on the Cuban Missile Crisis, and we spoke with him briefly about that. During that conversation, we got to talking a little bit about how the departure of Dominic Purcell means that Nate Heywood (Zano) is now one of the two longest-serving Legends, behind the final original-generation Legend and current captain of the Waverider, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). It's an interesting place for Zano to be in -- not only becuase it doesn't seem so long since he was the new guy, but because he has never before been the grizzled veteran, hanging out for dozens of episodes and watching turnover.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Dominic Purcell
Person
Caity Lotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Episodes#Legends Of Tomorrow#Minority Report#Comicbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Bishop’s Gambit’

If you want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6, we think the title is a clue in itself: “Bishop’s Gambit.”. Obviously, this is a reference to the popular Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit, and even if chess isn’t a focus here, we do think some of the themes could be similar. Think along the lines of strategy as Sara Lance tries to do whatever she can in order to escape. We know that she’s been away from the team for a while now, and we understand if you’re a little bit frustrated about it.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 5: The Satanist’s Apprentice

Caity Lotz is back in the director’s seat for Legends Of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 5, “The Satanist’s Apprentice.”. “The Satanist’s Apprentice” — Lotz’s second outing as director for the series — checks in on Astra as she tries to make a life on earth. But, life after Hell isn’t as easy as she thought it would be.
TV SeriesBatman News

Legends of Tomorrow episode photos show the hunt is still on for Sara

The latest Legends of Tomorrow episode photos show part of the team is still trying to locate Sara. Legends of Tomorrow episode 606, “Bishop’s Gambit,” will also see another part of the team working out of Constantine Manor on a new alien issue. SECRETS — Mick (Dominc Purcell) takes the...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

It’s Back to the Future Time in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.07 Promo

It’s Back to the Future Time in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.07 Promo. The CW just debuted a brand new promo from the upcoming seventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6. The next installment will feature the Legends’ attempt to save their captain, Sara, who is still missing since the premiere episode of the current season. This time, Behrad and the others will travel in time back to White Canary’s kidnapping, during the events of last season’s finale. Their choice might alter their reality, causing unforeseeable changes, as the Back to the Future: Part II references seem to imply.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends Of Tomorrow - Episode 6.08 - Stressed Western - Press Release

"Stressed Western" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) KEEPING CALM - With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad's (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (608). Original airdate 6/27/2021.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

BATWOMAN: Season 2, Episode 17: Kane, Kate TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Batwoman: Season 2, Episode 17: Kane, Kate TV show trailer has been released. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten. Developed by Greg Berlanti and executive produced and written by showrunner Caroline Dries. Season 1 Plot Synopsis. Batwoman‘s...
TV SeriesComicBook

Titans Season 3 Teaser Trailer Announced

The official social media account for DC's Titans revealed today that the third season's teaser trailer will hit the internet tomorrow. The series, which originated on DC Universe but has moved to HBO Max in the same way that Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol have, is likely to hit the streaming platform in late 2021. So far, the series has centered on the founding of the Titans, with some of the best-loved DC stories featuring the characters touched on over the course of two seasons of TV that has already included three Robins and characters like Deathstroke and Batman in season two.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This Teaser For HBO Max TITANS Season 3

HBO Max has released this first look teaser for season three of the popular superhero series TITANS, which premieres on THURSDAY, AUGUST 12. TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats. The first three episodes of season three will premiere on Thursday, August 12 with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Batman: The Long Halloween' Shows Off Arkham Asylum In New Clip

Calendar Man gets an audience with Batman and James Gordon in an all-new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. The clip follows Batman who attempts to ascertain the identity of the Holiday Killer. Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) and Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke) turn their attention...
MoviesEW.com

See Naya Rivera hiss as Catwoman in her final role in Batman: The Long Halloween sneak peek

Playing Catwoman brought a smile to Naya Rivera's face. EW is debuting an exclusive new sneak peek at DC Comics' forthcoming animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, starring Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight and the late actress as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in one of her final performances. Featuring a tense scene between Batman, Catwoman, and Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel), the video begins with behind-the-scenes footage of Rivera beaming as she discusses her favorite thing she recorded during her first voiceover session on May 31, 2018.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Teases Supergirl’s Costume

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti has given another sneak peek on his Instagram on Friday, this time giving fans a preview of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl costume. Muschietti previously teased first looks at Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller’s costumes. “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse:...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Titans Season 3 Trailer Moves The Action To Gotham

Welcome to Gotham City. HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for Titans season 3 this Thursday, and it previews the young superhero team relocating to Batman’s hometown. The hit live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans proved to be one of the now-defunct DC Universe’s biggest hits, and the WarnerMedia streamer will be looking to repeat its success when season 3 arrives later this year. The good news is this trailer promises that fans have much to look forward to. Catch it in the player above.
MoviesEW.com

Jensen Ackles is so glad he can finally talk about playing Batman in The Long Halloween

One of the greatest Batman stories of all time is finally coming to the screen. Originally published as a 12-issue comic series by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween is a yearlong murder mystery in which Gotham City's organized crime figures keep getting killed on holidays. Though Batman is trying to take down the mafia alongside his allies Commissioner Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, they don't support extrajudicial killings - especially when the witnesses they need to formulate a case against the crime bosses keep ending up among the dead.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

TITANS: First Season 3 Trailer Seemingly Teases "A Death In The Family"

Following our first official look at Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser) and Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) earlier today, HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for Titans season 3, and it certainly seems to hint that the now infamous "A Death in the Family" storyline will be adapted for the show.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Titans Season 3 Trailer Brings Red Hood and Possibly a New Joker to HBO Max

HBO Max has revealed the first teaser trailer for Titans season 3. And it sets up an awful lot in a short period of time. Much of the plot for the upcoming season is being kept under wraps but it had already been revealed that villains Scarecrow and Red Hood will be causing trouble for our heroes this time around. Yes, we do get a taste of that but we also, rather intriguingly, may be getting a new take on The Joker as well.