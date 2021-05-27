Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Says He Was Told Warner Wanted At Least 100 Episodes When He Came On

Last week, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano took center stage for an episode that centered on the Cuban Missile Crisis, and we spoke with him briefly about that. During that conversation, we got to talking a little bit about how the departure of Dominic Purcell means that Nate Heywood (Zano) is now one of the two longest-serving Legends, behind the final original-generation Legend and current captain of the Waverider, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). It's an interesting place for Zano to be in -- not only becuase it doesn't seem so long since he was the new guy, but because he has never before been the grizzled veteran, hanging out for dozens of episodes and watching turnover.