Fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he exits game with injury

By Jordan Cohn
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 23 days ago
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook got popcorn dumped on his head by a fan as he was leaving the floor with an injury at the Wells Fargo Center in his playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

