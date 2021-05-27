Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook suffers ankle injury, goes after fan after having popcorn thrown at him

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qweTV_0aCcibfi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aolkr_0aCcibfi00

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook was not having a good go at it in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the 76ers in Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

Through the first three quarters, the former NBA MVP had connected on just 2-of-10 shots for 10 points. Washington was minus-16 with him on the court as the 76ers looked to roll to a 2-0 series lead.

Unfortunately for Russell Westbrook, the game will be defined by an ankle injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter. As you can tell by the video below, the star guard was in a tremendous amount of pain as he headed to the locker room after suffering said injury.

As Westbrook was heading back to the locker room, a classless 76ers fan could be seen throwing popcorn on the Washington Wizards guard. In return, it looked like Russ wanted to go after the unnamed fan in a big way. In fact, it seems like Westbrook had to be held back from entering the stands. It was a sight to behold.

Luckily for everyone involved, security was on hand to prevent an escalation of the situation. No one wants to see a repeat of the Malice at the Palace . The good news? Said fan was immediately ejected from the game.

As for Russell Westbrook and his Wizards, they’ll head back to Washington D.C. down 2-0 in the series against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The hope here is that Westbrook will be able to go in that game on Saturday.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Russ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Ankle Injury#Nba Mvp#The Star Guard#Trae Young#The Atlanta Hawks Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Russell Westbrook fronts Hennessy film

LVMH-owned Hennessy Cognac has launched a new campaign starring American basketball player Russell Westbrook. Hennessy, the official spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), has unveiled its Make Moves That Start Movements campaign. The creative push stars Westbrook, artist Victor Solomon and Alex Taylor, founder of female basketball community group...
NBAValueWalk

Popcorn Poured On Russell Westbrook’s Head Collected And Sold On eBay

After a devastating loss to the Sixers, Wizard all star point guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn poured on him by an angry Philly fan, who was still mad despite winning. Westbrook did not take well to this unkind act and tried to get to the fan before his 6”10 450 pound security guard Requis, bear hugged him and simply walked him away.
NBALarry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook’s wife’s Instagram activity has Lakers fans excited

Los Angeles Lakers fans are getting excited over some Instagram activity involving the wife of Russell Westbrook. An Instagram user pointed out that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are now following Nina Westbrook on Instagram. Nina is Russell’s wife. Westbrook just completed his second season with the Washington Wizards. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Wizards stars Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook will have new coach with Scott Brooks out the door

The Washington Wizards and Scott Brooks have agreed to part ways after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks just finished up a five-year contract with the Wizards and was looking for a new deal. While the two sides talked about a new contract and there had previously been reporting suggesting he would be back, there was no agreement struck and Brooks is gone.
NBAprosportsoutlook.com

Nobody’s Played at a MVP Level After Suffering the Worst Injury in Sports Until Now

Brooklyn successfully defended their first two home court games after a near 40-point blowout in Game 2. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 points, and nobody on the Bucks even put up 20 points. The Nets struggled defensively all season but have really picked it up in the playoffs as they held the highest-scoring offense to only 86 points. Additionally, Giannis and the Bucks really struggled from beyond the arc, shooting below 30% again. It was the opposite story for Brooklyn, who made a playoff franchise-record 21 3PA on 50% 3P.
NBAfmhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball Named the ’20-’21 NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball was the season’s top newcomer. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has finally revealed its Rookie of the Year winner. LaMelo Ball, point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, will take home the award. He was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft. The now-19-year-old skipped college and played professionally in Australia before joining the league.
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton Leaves Patriots Practice Early After Suffering Hand Injury

Cam Newton's on-field work during organized team activities was cut short on Friday because of a hand injury. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New England Patriots quarterback injured his hand during the middle of practice and didn't return to the field. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted it appeared...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kyrie Irving out for Game 4 after suffering concerning ankle injury (Video)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury in the middle of Game 4 and he’s been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Some concerning news has arrive for the Brooklyn Nets and standout point guard Kyrie Irving. In the first half, Irving scored an easy bucket, but he landed awkwardly on his ankle after some contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAriverbender.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento...
NBAfox7austin.com

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely after suffering possible ACL injury

LOS ANGELES - Are the Los Angeles Clippers cursed? In the fight to reach the NBA Finals, the team has faced a major setback. On Wednesday night, the Clippers will have to continue in their battle to reach the Western Conference Finals without their leader, forward Kawhi Leonard. He will miss Game 5 due to a right knee strain and may have possibly injured his ACL. Leonard will likely miss the rest of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported.
NBAfmhiphop.com

The All-NBA Selections Are Out!

Midway through the playoffs, the NBA treated fans to revealing the All-NBA teams last night. With a league packed with the world’s best players, the picks are always debatable, but let’s take a look at the overall consensus. Holding it down on the First team, the highest honor, we have...