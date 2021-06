As we all know, 2020 challenged schools and internship programs in ways none of us have ever experienced. In response to the pandemic, SA Works launched a successful (but smaller) 100% virtual internship program. With a year of learning and creativity to improve, the SA Works internship program will offer both in-person and virtual options to suit company needs. Our goal is to place 350 high school students in real-world work environments. Both employers and interns will benefit immensely from navigating plans to return to the office together.