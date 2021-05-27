Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Streamer uses N-word in front of Black security guard—and gets decked in the head

By Samira Sadeque
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVbTa_0aCciSg300

A streamer documented himself using the N-word in front of a Black security guard, going on to laugh about it, and repeating the slur. In apparent response, the guard hit him, according to a video of the incident.

The incident took place in New Orleans, according to a tweet associated with his user account on the streaming platform IP2 Always Win, which has a lot of right-wing content and is where videos of the incident were shared widely.

The streamer, who in one part of the video shows his face and appears to be white, walks up to the Black security guard and asks for directions. He is identified as “Louz” by other users on the streaming platform.

Live streamer attempts to use a racial slur towards a security guard and gets attacked from PublicFreakout

One user, @therightstuff, shared the video on Tuesday of Louz with the title: “Louz violently attacked by [N-word] and is now bleeding in the head.”

The video shows Louz walking up to a Black woman and asking, “Excuse me, ma’m. Do you know where the [N-words] play?”

The woman, visibly taken aback, asks, “What?”

Louz then asks for directions to someplace, without using the N-word this time.

“What the fuck you just said the first time?” the woman asks.

He continues to ask the question and then thanks her a few times before moving on.

“Yo, she heard me the first time,” he says as he laughs and continues walking, and repeats the N-word a few more times as he continues to walk. “I just wanna know where the peoples partying at you know what I mean?”

He then turns around, talking to the woman from a distance, and says, “I said ‘people.’ We said ‘people!’”

He seems to be talking to someone, seemingly another man.

“C’mon, we gotta go this way. Sweetie!” he says.

After the two call out to her, he says, “She’s gonna hit me, dawg. We gotta go.”

As he gets closer to them, he says to her, “I don’t know what he’s talking about!”

She starts to approach him as he tries to escape across the street before she strikes him in the head.

“What the fuck!” he starts whining. “You hit me in the head!”

He then threatens to call the police before the video ends.

Another video of the incident, which appears to have been taken from a security camera across the street, was uploaded on the platform by user @siegheil7 on the same platform.

The videos garnered angry and racist reactions from other users. The platform seemingly has a lot of right-wingers who use words such as the N-word and glorify Hitler. It also has commentary that is homophobic, misogynist, and anti-Black.

One commenter compared the security guard to a gorilla, another one referred to her as “sheboon”—an anti-Black term specifically hurled toward Black women.

“A [N-word] with low impulse control, what a shocker,” wrote another.

Loulz, whose profile has the name “FBI Informant,” engages in right-wing conversations on the platform and recently commented on a post saying the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man in North Carolina, was “justified.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Louz through the Twitter account associated with his IP2 Always Win profile and will update the report if he responds.

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Security Guard#Security Camera#Fbi#Andrew Brown#Racial Injustice#Therightstuff#Tiktok#Little Caesars Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Viral video shows woman twerking in front of prison windows for inmates. They love it

There are a million small acts of kindness done every day, around the world, but most probably don’t involve twerking. Except for a recent viral video, that is. A TikTok out of Chicago somehow manages to combine the two, showing a woman twerking from the top of a parking garage across from the Metropolitan Correctional Center. As she works it with flawless energy, the inmates across the street show their appreciation by flashing their lights in a flurry of silent applause.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Mom Has Pepper Thrown at Her by Racist Stranger in NY Pizzeria

A Black woman was with her two young children when pepper was thrown at her while leaving a pizzeria in Brooklyn, police said. The mom had her 5-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son with her at Not Ray’s Pizza when a white woman threw pepper from a shaker at her and called her the N-word in a racist rant. “Go back to your country,” the woman said. “You n-----s don’t belong here.” The NYPD released cellphone video of the ranting woman and are asking for help to identify her. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

A Black Mother And Her Children Called N-Word And Assaulted By A Pepper Shaker At Pizza Joint

At a Brooklyn, N.Y. pizza joint. a Black mother, accompanied by her two children had pepper thrown at her by a racist stranger who called her the N-word. Last Friday, an unnamed white woman, wearing a winter jacket in the Brooklyn heat, was seen at Not Ray’s Pizza on Fulton St. cursing and being racist toward a Black mother of two, The New York Daily News reported.
New York City, NYtheshadowleague.com

SL Black Music Month: Capone-N-Noreaga

Of New York Citys five boroughs, Queens has produced Hip Hop flavors that rival the bottled confection syrup selection of a shaved ice cart rolling through the park in the summer. (Capone-N-Noreaga, Photo Credit: Rap Dose) Run DMC to MC Shan to Nasty Nas, they are so dissimilar yet so...
Vancouver, WAPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows white woman pull a gun on group of Black girls in shopping mall

A TikToker has captured the moment where a white woman pulled a gun on a group of Black girls in a shopping mall.The white woman can be seen arguing with the group of Black teens outside a Lids hat store at the Vancouver Mall, in Vancouver, Washington.Both sides appear angry and animated while unintelligible shouting can be heard.But, as the bystander Theo zooms in on the commotion, the white woman can be seen pointing a gun at the group.Mall security are on the scene and can been seen attempting to de-escalate the dispute. Yet they fail to retrieve the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Black man goes viral for rant against critical race theory at school board meeting—but he’s not your average ‘concerned parent’

A viral video shows a supposed “concerned parent” believing he’s destroying the idea of critical race theory at an Illinois school board meeting. However, the parent is not just any parent. He’s Ty Smith, a conservative radio host, so-called “Modern Renaissance Man” on YouTube, and father of two nearly-adult sons. And his racist-catering and undercooked screed on personal achievement, interpersonal racism, and prejudice fails to approach any judgment of systemic racism in the macro into micro manifestations, from which critical race theory is based.
Brooklyn, NYMcSweeney's

Firing Me for Calling the Police on a Black Man Minding His Business Is Racial Discrimination

- - - I’m not going to deny that last summer, when I called the police on Mr. Cooper in Central Park, I was out of line. I shouldn’t have called the Brooklyn police — we were in Manhattan. According to records (me), when I allegedly said, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life,” I was referring to a totally different African-American man whose last name was also Cooper.
Minoritiesthesource.com

ICYMI: Billie Eilish Under Fire For Alleged Racist Slur

Billie Eilish might be next to be cancelled for being an alleged racist. Pop sensation Billie Eilish is catching a lot of heat on social media over past videos allegedly showing her using a racial slur. A TikTok video was uploaded this week where the Grammy winner can allegedly be heard using several ethnic accents. The 19-year-old singer is also apparently seen on-camera using a racist Asian slur. The authenticity of the videos hasn’t been confirmed, but with over one-million views in three days critics and fans are garnering mixed reactions.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Racist Karen has explosive meltdown, calls Ross manager ‘f*cking Black b*tch’

A viral TikTok shows an angry, racist Karen verbally attacking a Ross manager, who calmly asks her to leave. The TikTok, posted by P or @maddens.mama, received about 1.5 million views and 250,000 likes in one day. She captioned it, “Karen tests my sister the MANAGER. Seek help boo.”. https://www.tiktok.com/@maddens.mama/video/6972670461700246790?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893174052191438341.