Enemies fake-date to get back into their friends’ good graces. The morning after a party, Penny Harris wakes up on a lawn chair outside her boyfriend Jordan Parker’s house. When she goes inside and confronts her friends, she is shocked to discover that they had caught her in a drunken make-out session with Kai Tanaka, her sworn enemy and best friend Olivia Anderson’s boyfriend. Used to the benefits of her popularity, Penny feels lost as her friends express their disappointment. But since they are also gleeful that she and Kai are apparently together—as they all predicted would happen one day—the pair devise a plan to get their exes back and restore their reputations: They will pretend to be in love long enough to make Jordan and Olivia (who have actually started dating) jealous, and then stage a breakup during the senior class trip to Disneyland. But as Penny begrudgingly spends more time with Kai, she comes to better understand him and his identity as a transplant from Hawaii, and their dynamic shifts from a mutual arrangement of convenience to something more. As Penny reflects on the various complex relationships in her life—with Jordan, Olivia, her emotionally absent mother, and her former friend Sarah—she learns to recognize the unhealthy attachments she clings to and how they affect her self-esteem and personal growth. Main characters are White; Kai is Japanese American.