3 injured in shooting near 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are injured after a shooting Wednesday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area near East 38th Street and North Shadeland Avenue on the report of a person shot.

They arrived and found a person suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said an in email. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There's a car crash near the scene, but it's unclear at this time if the crash is connected with the shooting.

A short time later, officers were called to Community Hospital East after two people with apparent gunshot wounds came to the hospital, Young said. One person is in critical condition and the condition of the other person is unknown.

According to preliminary information gathered about the incident, Young said detectives believe they were all injured in the shooting near East 38th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Additional information hasn't been released.

IMPD detectives are also investigating several other shootings on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

