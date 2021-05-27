Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's The Real Reason Emily Wickersham Is Leaving NCIS

By Chelsea Duff
thelist.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Agent Ellie Bishop may not have been around since Season 1 of "NCIS," but fans fell in love with the character over the years. After actor Emily Wickersham joined the cast in Season 11, filling the series regular spot vacated by Cote de Pablo after her character Agent Ziva David left the show, she became beloved by the show's audience (via Times Colonist). Eight years later, however, it seems her run on the CBS drama has come to an end. During the May 25 finale for Season 18, Bishop was sent on an undercover mission, prompting fans to wonder if her character was coming back.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Cote De Pablo
Person
Lauren Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Tv Insider#Cbs#Times Colonist#Cbs#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Fans Weigh in on All the ‘Bishop Hate’ Following Emily Wickersham’s Departure

Some NCIS fans feel betrayed. They were invested in the character of Ellie Bishop played by Emily Wickersham. They loved her. And now she’s left them. Ellie Bishop joined a trend of women leaving NCIS. Caitlin “Kate Todd, played by Sasha Alexander, left the show after 49 episodes. Then fans became enamored with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Abby Sciutto (Pauley Perette), the NCIS forensic scientist, dashed at the end of season 15.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'NCIS' in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Details on the character Cole would play are being kept under wraps. The long-running CBS procedural was renewed back in April, with series lead Mark Harmon’s return to the series also being confirmed at that time. It had previously been reported that Harmon was looking to leave the show but ultimately decided to return. It is not yet known how big a role Harmon will play in Season 19, with sources saying that Cole may not be the only new face to join the show’s main cast in the upcoming season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Fans Are Split Over Torres, Call Him Poor ‘Replacement’ For Tony DiNozzo

The last NCIS scene between Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop hit us all in the feels. Yes, the two did have feelings for each other. If given the choice of will they or won’t they, the answer was definitely will. But there’s a hitch, so they won’t. Bishop was taking off for a deep undercover assignment, probably with the CIA. Her NCIS career was destroyed, by her own hand, and Torres figured it all out. Even with all those bottled-up feelings, it was too late to change her mind.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

NCIS lines up The Good Wife star for major season 19 role

NCIS season 19 is set to welcome a brand new cast member when it returns, as if Mark Harmon's decision to stay with the series hadn't been exciting enough. As the NCIS franchise continues to grow, the original series itself is still going strong, with reports that a well-known TV star is on the verge of joining the team.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Happens to Gibbs' Boat on the Season 18 Finale of 'NCIS'? (SPOILERS)

The following contains spoilers from the NCIS Season 18 finale that aired on May 25. Mark Harmon's NCIS character Leroy Jethro Gibbs is a pretty quirky guy, and so is the rest of the crew. However, fans everywhere would agree that the man with rules like, "Never go anywhere without a knife" and "Don't ever accept an apology from someone that just sucker-punched you" is the most interesting character of them all.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Shows Has Pauley Perrette Been On Since Leaving in 2018?

Pauley Perrette, who played Abby on “NCIS” for 15 seasons, left the CBS drama in 2018. What shows have Perrette starred in since leaving?. She starred in “Broke,” a CBS sitcom where she played Jackie Dixon, a single mom supporting her son by working as a bartender. Sadly for Perrette and the other show’s stars, the network canceled “Broke” after one season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like NCIS Is Already Planning For Mark Harmon's Gibbs To Show Up Less In Season 19

After a period of uncertainty, it was announced in April that NCIS would not only return for Season 19, but Mark Harmon will continue playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Considering how Gibbs has been NCIS’s lead protagonist since its inception, it would have been weird for him to disappear from the hit CBS series, but thankfully, we don’t need to worry about that happening anytime soon. That being said, it’s unclear how much we’ll see of Gibbs next season, and it looks like NCIS might be preparing for him being around a little less with a potential new hire.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Star Confirms Departure From The Series After Season 18 With Touching Message

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of NCIS Season 18. Look away until you've watched!. When a series lasts as long as NCIS has, it's going to have some turnover. Obviously, the hit procedural has already seen several popular cast members leave during the course of 18 seasons (and some under not great circumstances), but that doesn't mean that it's ever easy for viewers to let go of yet another one of their favorite actors and the character they helped bring to life every week. Now, a newly departed NCIS star has confirmed that they won't be returning, and sent a touching message to the fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Son Sean Harmon Is Also an Actor

Is there anyone out there who doesn't love Mark Harmon? He's easily one of the most likable guys on TV let alone in Hollywood. He's managed to have a sweet family life with Pam Dawber away from the spotlight while simultaneously building the NCIS universe into a major TV empire. While Mark and Pam have two sons together, you'll most likely recognize their eldest, Sean Harmon. At this point, the actor is best known for playing a young Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on his father's TV show NCIS. A natural casting choice since he looks just like his dad.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here Are the Most Surprising Exits From the Series So Far

Now at the end of its 18th season, popular TV crime drama, NCIS, says goodbye to yet another beloved character. With Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) now gone, she joins the list of unexpected exits from the series. In a recent article, TV Insider released a list of head-spinning show exits, but we’ve narrowed down the list to our Top Three.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Why is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist after season 8?

The news is out there not that Megan Boone is leaving The Blacklist after season 8, but why is it happening? That’s what we want to discuss in this piece!. Let’s get into the news itself first. The reveal of Megan’s exit was first shared over at Deadline, and it looks as though Liz Keen the character will have her story wrapped up at the end of the season 8 finale airing on June 23.