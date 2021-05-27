Federal Lawsuit Alleges St. Louis Jail Correctional Officers Abused Detainees
Attorneys claim in a lawsuit that corrections officers regularly abused three current and former inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center. The federal lawsuit filed Monday says City Justice Center staff violated the constitutional rights of inmates by using tear gas on them and depriving them of water. The lawsuit names St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass, City Justice Superintendent Adrian Barnes, Lt. Javan Fowlkes, six correctional officers and the City of St. Louis as defendants.news.stlpublicradio.org