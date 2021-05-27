Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Federal Lawsuit Alleges St. Louis Jail Correctional Officers Abused Detainees

By St. Louis Public Radio
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys claim in a lawsuit that corrections officers regularly abused three current and former inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center. The federal lawsuit filed Monday says City Justice Center staff violated the constitutional rights of inmates by using tear gas on them and depriving them of water. The lawsuit names St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass, City Justice Superintendent Adrian Barnes, Lt. Javan Fowlkes, six correctional officers and the City of St. Louis as defendants.

