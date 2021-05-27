Cancel
Denver, CO

Obituary: Virginia Lynn Billings

Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 23 days ago
Virginia Lynn Billings died suddenly on May 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado at the young age of 54. Lynn was born on December 23, 1966 in Wynne, Arkansas to Dee and James Billings. Our beautiful, joyous girl came out dancing during a sweet, soft snowstorm. Growing up in Wynne, Lynn was a cheerleader, homecoming court, tennis team and crowned both Junior Miss Cross County and Miss Cross County. Lynn received a BA in Journalism from the University of Arkansas in 1989, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She then worked in sales and marketing all over the US (Memphis, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Little Rock) and for the last 20 years in the Vail and Denver, Colorado areas. Most recently, Lynn was a Regional Business Manager at ProHealth.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
