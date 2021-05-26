Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, PA

D9 titles for Wagner, Henry

By Rich Rhoades L-V Sports Editor
Courier-Express
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKVILLE — Redbank Valley’s track and field teams captured two state berths for this week’s PIAA Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University and both won gold medals at last Friday’s District 9 Championships in Brookville. Bulldogs sophomore Cam Wagner won the discus while Lady Bulldogs freshman Claire Henry took the...

m.thecourierexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Brookville, PA
City
Port Allegany, PA
Brookville, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Gymnastics#Baseball#Shippensburg University#Final Round#Year Round#D9#Redbank Valley#Brooklyn Edmonds#Redbank Valley Invite#Coach Lewis#Senior Taylor Shriver#Laken Pole Vault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Raiders pound Owls, 16-6

BROOKVILLE — At the end of a four-game week for both teams, it was a matter of who threw strikes and played better defense. For the Brookville Raiders against visiting Bradford Friday afternoon at McKinley Field, all the boxes were checked for the good. Working four Owls pitchers for 11...
Brookville, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Ferrent's homer, 5 RBI carry Punxsy softball to win on senior night

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s always good to pick up a win on senior recognition night, and not only was the Punxsy softball team able to do just that on Thursday night, they did so against their Route 36 rival, Brookville, and ended the game via the 10-run rule in five innings, 12-2. Punxsy’s offense was led by Elliott Ferrent, who belted a three-run home run and added a two-run single for five total RBIs, and Riley Presloid who hit a two-run home run and added a double.
Brookville, PAexplore venango

Geer Dominant in Brookville Baseball Win: May 13 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 13 scores and recaps. A masterful performance by Hunter Geer on both the mound and at the plate powered Brookville to a 3-0 win over Punxsy. Geer tossed a complete-game one-hitter, walking two and hitting one. Remarkably, Geer only struck out one batter in the win, a testament to his ability to produce weak contact. Geer also had two hits and scored a run, helping to power Brookville offensively.
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Busy week over: Raiders dump Owls, 16-6

BROOKVILLE — At the end of a four-game week for both teams, it was a matter of who threw strikes and played better defense. For the Brookville Raiders against visiting Bradford Friday afternoon at McKinley Field, all the boxes were checked for the good. Working four Owls pitchers for 11...
Brockway, PACourier-Express

Brookville rallies to spoil Brockway's Senior Day

BROCKWAY — The 2021 season have proven to be a struggle for both the Brookville and Brockway softball teams, as each entered Wednesday’s Senior Day matchup in Brockway with three wins. And, it looked like it might be the Lady Rovers who were going to secure win No. 4 as...
Johnsonburg, PACourier-Express

Brookville runs at Johnsonburg four-teamer

JOHNSONBURG — In miserable wet weather, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams ran in a four-team meet at Johnsonburg last Saturday afternoon. With some athletes out of the lineup due to SAT testing, the teams weren’t at full strength in rainy conditions. That leaves this Thursday’s trip to the annual Redbank Valley Invitationals the last date on the regular-season schedule.
Courier-Express

Lady Raiders down Bradford, 10-3

BRADFORD — Scoring runs in six of its seven at-bats, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team notched a 10-3 win at Bradford Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Raiders (3-9) used a four-run second inning to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings. Audrey Sorek relieved starter Mara Bowser with one out in the second inning and scattered three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over the final 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Brookville, PAD9Sports.com

GANT: Clearfield With Decisive Victory over Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — It was May 4 when Clearfield took on Tyrone, and left the field house on the losing end of a no-hitter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) That was the last time the Bison were on the diamond, as the wind, rain and colder...
Brookville, PAwesb.com

Brookville Top Lady Owls Softball 10-3

Brookville topped the Bradford Lady Owls softball team 10-3 yesterday in Bradford. The Lady Raiders used a four-run second inning to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings. Madison Dougherty was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, a run scored, and two RBIs for Bradford. Kalie Dixon took the loss...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

A look back

Adam Mellott tossed the fourth no-hitter in Clarion-Limestone High School baseball history to help the Lions split a doubleheader with a 4-1 victory over Clarion at Butler’s Pullman Park Tuesday. Mellott’s gem came after Clarion claimed the opener, 11-6, and it apparently kept the Lions in step with the Bobcats at the top of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s North Division. The odd move to schedule a doubleheader in Butler, roughly 45 minutes away came with the KSAC’s decision to put pressure on its membership to play all of its divisional games to qualify to win a divisional title. … In a span of 12 days, eight school records were establish by Brookville Area High School athletes. Sophomore Lanae Newsome had a hand in four of those records, putting her at the top of the Lady Raiders’ honor roll in six events. She set records in the 100- and 400-meter dashes (12.04 and 58.74), triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches) and joined sister Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe and Brianne Dietrich in the 4x100 relay a time of 49.44 seconds at the McDowell Invitational on April 30. Brianne Dietrich broke the long jump record (17 feet). Aisha Newsome broke the 300 hurdles mark (45.24) while Vinny Dougherty broke the long jump record he shared with his head coach Dan Murdock (22 feet, 51 1/2 inches). He also established the record in the triple jump (45 feet, 103 1/4 inches), breaking his own mark from last year. … The Brookville Grays open their 64th season Sunday afternoon in Reynoldsville when they take on the Sykesville Senators. The Grays finished second during the regular season at 15-8, one game behind Rossiter. In the postseason, the Grays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven semifinal series with the DuBois Rockets, but the Rockets rallied to win the series in seven games. The Grays will have a similar look to last year’s team as much of the team’s core returns, led by reigning Federation League Most Valuable Player Ben Marzullo, who hit .350 and scored a league-best 21 runs while driving in 16 more.
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

Brookville reunion: Medals x 4 for SRU’s Dworek at PSACs

SHIPPENSBURG — Slippery Rock University sophomore Bryan Dworek led a contingent of Brookville graduates at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships held over the weekend at Shippensburg University. Dworek, in his first outdoors season after missing last spring due to the season being canceled due to the...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Spring schedules/results

13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m. — Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m. — Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 13-at Redbank Valley Invite, 3 p.m. — Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. GIRLS. March. 31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled. April. 6-Punxsutawney;60-89 L.