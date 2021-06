Ballston Spa — Help celebrate the 202nd anniversary of Abner Doubleday’s birth in Ballston Spa. A commission once determined that Doubleday invented the game of baseball, but if he made any contribution at all to America’s pastime, it probably was minimal. Apart from that, Doubleday had a most interesting life, including service in the U.S Army at the absolute beginning of the Civil War. During the course of the war, he attained the rank of Major General.