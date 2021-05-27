Electric Vehicles Need to Be Owned Longer, Driven Further to Offset ‘Embedded Carbon,' Jefferies Says

Is the dream of driving around town and commuting, using ONLY solar power, realistic? With Aptera’s new, 3-wheeled, 2-seat EV, the answer may be YES!. For the last 7-8 years, I have been commuting to and from work in an EREV (extended range EV). First, with a Chevy Volt, and now with a Cadillac ELR. Most commonly they are known as (PHEVs) or plug-in hybrids. And they take me about 35-50 miles a day purely using electrical power, which I recharge back to full at home overnight. These EREV cars also have a gas engine that works as a backup generator, for when you want to drive further than the EV range alone allows.