Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks' Trae Young responds to rude welcome from Knicks fans with explosive start to Game 2

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf New Yorkers are trying to get inside Trae Young's head, well, it isn't working. Ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 between the Knicks and Hawks, an amped-up Madison Square Garden crowd unleashed a fresh round of boos as Young and his teammates took the court. Young emerged as the next great Garden villain after sinking the game-winning shot in the series opener and taunting Knicks fans, who had been been hitting the 22-year-old with a barrage of "F— Trae Young" chants throughout Game 1.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Msg#New Yorkers#Bally Sports#Mankattan#Msg#Bally Sports South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtheintell.com

3 things for Sixers fans to know about Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young put on a show in the Big Apple. The Hawks’ third-year point guard became the second visiting player to score 30 points in three consecutive playoff games at Madison Square Garden while leading Atlanta to a 4-1 first-round series victory over the Knicks. The other is Michael Jordan.
NBANBA

76ers Welcome Hawks for Game 1

It’s the top-seeded 76ers and the No. 5 seed, the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams advanced with 4-1 series victories in the first round. The 76ers took care of the Wizards and the Hawks defeated the fourth-seeded New York Knicks. But for 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, this journey goes beyond...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Dwight Howard Sends Message to Trae Young About Sixers Fans

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young fired up his first NBA Playoff series a couple of weeks ago against the New York Knicks. As the young sharpshooter took the floor at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he experienced perhaps the most hostile environment in his entire career. During Game...
NBANBA

76ers Eager to Respond in Game 2 vs. Hawks

The 76ers certainly showed some fight down the stretch in Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. In the end, the Sixers fell just short of a remarkable comeback in a game they trailed by 26 points midway through the second quarter. The Sixers outscored the Hawks, 70-54, in...
NBAthepaintedlines.com

Sixers Mailbag: Trae Young, The Hawks, And Much More!

There’s a bit of free time between the end of the Sixers’ first round series against the Wizards and the start of their second round series against the Atlanta Hawks. So, with that time, I thought it a good time to connect with fans and see what’s going on in their minds. Without further adieu, I answered some of your questions.
NBADaily Journal

3 adjustments Sixers must make for Game 2 against Trae Young and Hawks

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers must make some changes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night (7:30 on TNT). The upstart Hawks built a 26-point first-half lead and held on for a 128-124 Game 1 victory Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Analyze Matchup Against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

Next up for the Sixers on their hunt for an NBA championship is the Atlanta Hawks. Similar to their first-round matchup, they will be tasked with slowing down a top-level offensive guard. Trae Young is off to a good start in the first postseason run of his career. In five...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young Drops 35 as Hawks Take Game 1 vs. 76ers Despite Joel Embiid's Return

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 128-124 Game 1 upset over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the return of Joel Embiid. The guard scored 35 points in Sunday's second-round road win at the Wells Fargo Center. After making easy work of the New York Knicks in Round 1, the Hawks showed they will remain a tough team to beat in their first trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2016.
NBANBA

76ers Prep for Trae Young and Hawks

The schedule for the 76ers-Hawks series is out. After Sunday’s 1 p.m. opening game, the two teams will meet again in Philadelphia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. From there, the series will shift to Atlanta on Friday, June 11 at 7:30, with the start time for Game 4 the following Monday still to be determined.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Hawks star Trae Young reaches Michael Jordan, LeBron James level with playoffs explosion

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young may have been snubbed in the 2020-21 All-Star festivities, but he is proving in the playoffs that it was a huge, huge mistake. Young is undoubtedly having one of the best moments of his young career, having already led the Hawks to the second round of the playoffs–something that his […] The post Hawks star Trae Young reaches Michael Jordan, LeBron James level with playoffs explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons welcomes challenge of guarding Hawks' Trae Young in Game 2

Young notched a team-high 35 points and 10 assists against the Sixers in the series-opener on Sunday. He scored 25 of those in the first two quarters. Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers opted to use Danny Green as the primary defender on Young to start the game, but that didn't work out so well. The 76ers eventually found some success against the Hawks star after throwing several different defenders at him over the course of the game.