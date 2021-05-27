Hawks' Trae Young responds to rude welcome from Knicks fans with explosive start to Game 2
If New Yorkers are trying to get inside Trae Young's head, well, it isn't working. Ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 between the Knicks and Hawks, an amped-up Madison Square Garden crowd unleashed a fresh round of boos as Young and his teammates took the court. Young emerged as the next great Garden villain after sinking the game-winning shot in the series opener and taunting Knicks fans, who had been been hitting the 22-year-old with a barrage of "F— Trae Young" chants throughout Game 1.www.sportingnews.com