Howard University Announces Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts
Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being honored by his alma mater Howard University. According to a report by the Washington Post, Howard has renamed its college of fine arts the “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.” Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in directing. He returned in 2018 to receive an honorary doctorate from the university. He also gave the commencement speech for that year’s graduating class.pitchfork.com