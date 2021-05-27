Cancel
Howard University Announces Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

By Madison Bloo m
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 23 days ago
Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being honored by his alma mater Howard University. According to a report by the Washington Post, Howard has renamed its college of fine arts the “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.” Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in directing. He returned in 2018 to receive an honorary doctorate from the university. He also gave the commencement speech for that year’s graduating class.

